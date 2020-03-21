Karachi weather update: Thunderstorms, rain forecast as city braces for virus lockdown

Photo: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast a spell of dust storms and rain in Karachi over the next 72 hours as the city braces for a three-day lock down amid the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the country.

According to a press release issued by the department, dust thunderstorms and rain are expected in Karachi, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Dadu, Larkana, and Hyderabad on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Also read: Karachi weather update: Cyclone Kyarr unlikely to hit provincial capital but rain expected

Cloudy weather on Saturday has also blunted the impact of the warm and dry spell the city had been witnessing over the past few days.

The PMD has forecast that cloudy weather in Karachi will continue on Sunday before it develops into a hailstorm in some parts of Sindh.

The minimum temperature recorded in the port city on Saturday morning was 23 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was expected to hover between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius. The winds also seemed to have picked up pace, the met office said.

Also read: Karachi weather turns breezy as rain, thunderstorm hit several areas

According to the PMD, winds were blowing from the north-western side with a speed of 10 to 14 km/h in the provincial capital on Saturday, as the humidity remained at 75%.

Rainfall likely in parts of Punjab, KP

The PMD also said that a westerly wave had entered Pakistan that would intensify by Sunday and bring rain and thunderstorm to north Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab and upper Sindh.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Monday to Wednesday and isolated heavy falls are also expected in Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Lasbella and Makran coast on Sunday and Monday, the PMD forecast.