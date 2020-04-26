Can't connect right now! retry
US congressman sympathises with Kashmiris fighting coronavirus in IoK

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

André Carson. Photo: The Hill

US Congressman Andre Carson on Saturday sympathised with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) who were facing difficulties in protecting themselves from coronavirus due to the "draconian restrictions" place on them by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

"My heart remains with the people of #Kashmir during this challenging time," said the lawmaker from the US state of Indiana . 

"The draconian restrictions placed upon them by PM Modi are not only taking away their basic human rights, but also making it more difficult to protect against COVID-19," said Carson. He also called for the end of the  "unjust restrictions" placed on the occupied territory. 

Earlier this month, Pakistan expressed sheer concern over the lack of medical supplies for the IoK during the coronavirus pandemic, as the valley continued to face human rights violation and lockdown.

Also read: President Alvi shares chilling data on occupied Kashmir due to India's 'torture and suppression'

Islamabad has also condemned and rejected the introduction of "Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order 2020” which it termed as an attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of IoK.

"This is a clear violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention," said the FO spokesperson. The official added that the Indian action was a continuation of India’s illegal and unilateral steps since August 5, 2019.

The Indian government has announced a new set of laws for the disputed territory that grants domicile rights to Indian citizens in the region — a move sparking fear that it will alter the demographic status of the Muslim dominated territory.

The announcement came nearly eight months after the Indian government stripped the region of its limited autonomy that had protected the region for decades from demographic changes.

