Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Apr 27 2020
By
AFP

Saudi Arabia eliminates death penalty for minors

By
AFP

Monday Apr 27, 2020

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday ended the death penalty for crimes committed by minors after effectively abolishing floggings as the kingdom seeks to blunt criticism over its human rights record.

The reforms underscore a push by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to modernise the ultra-conservative kingdom.

The death penalty has been eliminated for those convicted of crimes committed while they were minors, Human Rights Commission president Awwad Alawwad said in a statement, citing a royal decree.

Also read: Saudi Arabia to abolish flogging as form of punishment

"Instead, the individual will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility," the statement said.

The decree is expected to spare the lives of at least six men who are on death row.

They were accused of taking part in anti-government protests during the Arab Spring uprisings while they were under the age of 18.

Also read: New schedule of flights announced to bring back stranded Pakistanis

United Nations human rights experts made an urgent appeal to Saudi Arabia last year to halt plans to execute them.

"This is an important day for Saudi Arabia," said Awwad Alawwad. "The decree helps us in establishing a more modern penal code."

The kingdom has one of the world’s highest rates of execution, with suspects convicted of terrorism, homicide, rape, armed robbery and drug trafficking facing the death penalty.

More From World:

British Pakistani Christian leaders condemn MSR's unlawful arrest, detention

British Pakistani Christian leaders condemn MSR's unlawful arrest, detention
This year Ramadan to see deserted mosques in Asia as coronavirus keeps worshippers away

This year Ramadan to see deserted mosques in Asia as coronavirus keeps worshippers away
PM Johnson back at Downing Street after COVID-19 recovery as UK mulls easing lockdown by May 7

PM Johnson back at Downing Street after COVID-19 recovery as UK mulls easing lockdown by May 7
Lockdowns ease amid promising drops in virus deaths

Lockdowns ease amid promising drops in virus deaths
Military spending saw biggest increase in a decade in 2019: study

Military spending saw biggest increase in a decade in 2019: study
China confiscates over 89 million poor quality face masks

China confiscates over 89 million poor quality face masks
Italy to reopen schools in September but many businesses resume next week

Italy to reopen schools in September but many businesses resume next week
Coronavirus lockdown: Countries gear up for partial reopening as death toll crosses 200,000

Coronavirus lockdown: Countries gear up for partial reopening as death toll crosses 200,000
British MP fasts with Muslims to show support amid COVID-19 lockdown

British MP fasts with Muslims to show support amid COVID-19 lockdown
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's secrecy with the Queen spirals yet again

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's secrecy with the Queen spirals yet again
Fresh evidence busts reports of Kim Jong Un’s death

Fresh evidence busts reports of Kim Jong Un’s death
US congressman sympathises with Kashmiris fighting coronavirus in IoK

US congressman sympathises with Kashmiris fighting coronavirus in IoK

Latest

view all