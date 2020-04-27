Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Online businesses in Sindh to resume operations from today under new SOPs

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 27, 2020

5,000 shopkeepers and traders have filled in forms to be submitted to the authorities today for the resumption of businesses under the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Sindh Home Department last week.

The provincial government has given conditional permission to start online businesses from Monday to Thursday between 09am to 03pm as the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus continues to remain in effect.

Businesses, foremost are required to pledge they will "undertake to conduct business fully on-line/on phone", said a five-page notification released by the home department.

Read also: Sindh submits complaint to FIA over online smear campaign, false claims of bribe

They must then "give such undertaking before opening their business and shall be applicable to all persons engaged in such business including Owners, Proprietor, as well as their staff/workers, delivery persons etc".

Customers not allowed

Businesses are allowed to operate from 9am to 3pm with their shutters down. No customer is allowed to enter the shop premises.

Before they start online operations, they are required to give detailed briefings on the COVID-19 spread, preventive steps to be taken against the spread, and the signs and symptoms of the disease to look out for.

Workplaces must put up instructions with text as well as pictorial descriptions of guidelines to follow in all commonly understood languages such as English, Urdu and Sindhi.

It is the owner's responsibility to ensure all employees follow the set safety protocols, said the notice, adding that the provision of protective gear must also be ensured by the owner.

Read also: Moody's projects Pakistan's first annual recession in 2020 over pandemic

Among the SOPs issued — besides safety precautions such as no handshakes and frequent handwashing — is the maintenance of a "daily log of medical history" of all employees.

Thermal guns have to be used at all workplaces to scan for fever. Workers displaying symptoms of the virus must not be allowed.

In the unfortunate instance an employee contracts the virus, the employer must bear responsibility and all expenses for the treatment.

While making deliveries

When out making deliveries, delivery persons are required to display an identity card from their workplaces, along with their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC), and a log of each delivery is also to be maintained.

Those handling deliveries must always wear protective gear, helmets with a mark of business on them, carry hand sanitisers, place the delivery items on the customer's doorstep and wipe them with a disinfectant.

A distance of at least one metre is to be observed at all times and cash handling minimised. The business must provide customers with electronic receipts for the transactions conducted.

Violation

Any business found violating any of the set protocols will be liable for action under the Sindh Epidemic Disease Control Act 2014 as well as any applicable labour or industrial law.

For this, inspectors duly authorised by deputy commissioners or secretaries may check the workplaces for compliance with the rules.

Law enforcement agencies, the deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner, and labour department officials are authorised under Section 3(1) of the Act to issue further orders or instructions and take action "if deemed necessary".

More From Pakistan:

Pompeo seeks exceptions to WHO funding ban for seven countries including Pakistan

Pompeo seeks exceptions to WHO funding ban for seven countries including Pakistan
British Pakistani Christian leaders condemn MSR's unlawful arrest, detention

British Pakistani Christian leaders condemn MSR's unlawful arrest, detention
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan by mode of transmission

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan by mode of transmission
Land worth Rs80mn recovered from grabbers on CM Buzdar's orders

Land worth Rs80mn recovered from grabbers on CM Buzdar's orders
Parliamentary committee on coronavirus to discuss economic impact of lockdown

Parliamentary committee on coronavirus to discuss economic impact of lockdown
Inquiry commission on sugar traces 50,000 unregistered buyers

Inquiry commission on sugar traces 50,000 unregistered buyers
Patients at Karachi field hospital complain of poor sanitary conditions, delay in meals

Patients at Karachi field hospital complain of poor sanitary conditions, delay in meals
80% of Punjab mosques found violating accord signed with govt

80% of Punjab mosques found violating accord signed with govt
Coronavirus updates, April 27: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, April 27: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Pakistani peacekeepers rescue more than 2,000 after floods hit Democratic Republic of Congo

Pakistani peacekeepers rescue more than 2,000 after floods hit Democratic Republic of Congo
Asad Umar says COVID-19 spread has slowed down, rise in cases seen due to higher testing capacity

Asad Umar says COVID-19 spread has slowed down, rise in cases seen due to higher testing capacity

Whopping rise in Pakistan's coronavirus cases reported on second day of Ramadan

Whopping rise in Pakistan's coronavirus cases reported on second day of Ramadan

Latest

view all