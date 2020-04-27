Queen Elizabeth’s personal staff banned from seeing families during lockdown

COVID-19 has taken over the globe in the most harrowing of ways and since then, the Queen of England and her husband Prince Philip have gone into self-isolation for protection.

Amid these troubling times, there has been news circulating which claims that Queen Elizabeth’s staff members have made the biggest sacrifice during these troubling times and have decided to abstain from meeting their family members due to COVID-19.

A source revealed the news to The Sun, stating, “The most important thing is to protect the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh from the virus.” The insider went on to suggest that the reason why many staff members are unable to visit their family members is to keep the Queen and Prince Philip safe.

“They won’t be seeing their families because no risks can be taken and they can’t go in and out. If something happened to them it doesn’t bear thinking about.”

The Queen herself is also following a number of strict guidelines to make sure she remains safe during times of ongoing crisis.