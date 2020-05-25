Fact-check: No, PM Imran is not celebrating Eid with his family in Nathiagali

Photo: Twitter

What the prime minister is up to on Eid was a hot topic on social media earlier today, after a couple of photographs of Prime Minister Imran Khan circulated on media with the claim that he was celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with family in Nathiagali, a scenic resort town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

There was much ado about the story, as the KP government has banned entry to all tourist resorts in the province amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It turns out the pictures were quite old.

Dr Arsalan Khalid, Focal Person to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, issued a tweet rejecting the reports and clarifying that these pictures were taken more than two years ago.

“These are very old pictures from Nathiagali. I am shocked to see how media groups don't even do basic fact-checking before posting any news,” Khalid tweeted.

The story was later withdrawn.

With all other tourist spots closed in Pakistan, Nathiagali is also under lockdown and has been shut for tourists because of COVID-19.