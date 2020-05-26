Pakistan joins world community in celebrating ‘Africa Day 2020’

Pakistan on Monday reaffirmed its full solidarity and support for the aspirations and valuable endeavours of the African nations for peace, progress and prosperity.

Commemorating African Union's 57th anniversary today, the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement extended heartiest felicitations to the leadership and people of all fraternal African nations.

The statement said, “marking the landmark establishment of the African Union on 25 May 1963, this Day is observed across the globe to celebrate the African nations' heroic struggle for emancipation from colonialism, as well as the continent's immense cultural and civilizational contributions, its tremendous economic potential, and its impressive strides in all fields of human endeavour.”

“One of the most remarkable achievements has been the conclusion last year of the historic agreement on establishing African Continental Free Trade Area, geographically the largest trading bloc.”

The spokesperson said Pakistan has a long and illustrious history of friendly relations, mutual support and beneficial cooperation with African friends and partners.

“Historically, Pakistan has played its role in lending support to African freedom struggles from colonial rule; combating apartheid; extending humanitarian assistance, where needed; and supporting building capacity through training programmes and initiatives.”

“Pakistan is also proud of its contribution to peace and security in Africa since the 1960s,” the FO stated.

“Under the UN auspices, Pakistani blue helmets, including women peacekeepers, continue to play their part in peace-keeping and peace-building efforts across the continent.”

The FO spokesperson further said in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's foreign policy vision, Pakistan has embarked upon a new, path-breaking "Engage Africa" Initiative toward the African Continent by strengthening political and diplomatic linkages, further deepening and broadening mutually-beneficial trade and economic ties, and expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

As part of this initiative, spearheaded by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan's diplomatic outreach and presence in Africa is being significantly enhanced.