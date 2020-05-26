Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 26 2020
Malala preparing for Oxford examinations

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, who is hard at work for her bachelor’s degree examinations at the University of Oxford, has said she is done with the first paper and there are seven more to go.

Yousafzai attended Edgbaston High School in England from 2013 to 2017. She is currently studying for a bachelor's degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford.

The 22-year-old education advocate shared a post on Instagram with a caption ‘Keeping traditions alive at home. First exam’s done seven more to go.’

In an earlier Instagram post, she said, “To all the graduates of 2020 — like all of you, I’m also missing my graduation ceremony this year — and we are not alone.”

“Across the world, COVID-19 has forced one billion students out of school but for most of us, this is temporary and we will continue our education and follow our dreams,” she went on to say.

In October 2012, Yousafzai — then 15 years old — was shot in the head at point-blank range by Taliban gunmen as she was returning from her school in Pakistan's Swat valley.

She suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to a military hospital in Peshawar but was later flown to London for further treatment.

The shooting drew widespread international condemnation. Since then, she has become an globally recognised advocate for every woman's right to an education.

In 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 for her activism for female education.

