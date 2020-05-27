Prince Harry writes heartfelt letter to staff of Princess Diana's charity

Prince Harry has admired the staff of his late mother Princess Diana's charity The Halo Trust in a heartfelt letter.

In the letter which Harry penned to all 8500 staff of the organization, he heaped praise on the workers for their dedication and determination amid the coronavirus pandemic,'

According to reports, the charity has recently provided education, ambulances, hygiene kits and other items to local medical professionals battling the coronavirus pandemic in Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya and several other countries.

“In these trying times, hope comes from the light of our common humanity,”“Nowhere is that light burning brighter than at The HALO Trust," the prince wrote.

Harry paid tribute to this “pivot” by praising HALO’s ability to keep working in all 25 different countries, regardless of the dangers.



"As countries closed their borders, lockdowns came into force and international travel became harder, many might have chosen to suspend operations. Instead, HALO kept open,” Harry said.

“HALO might just have stuck to its core role, but I would also like to salute you for pivoting so quickly to meet the challenges unexpectedly presented by the pandemic," he continued.

“The fact that you can operate across conflict-affected countries like Afghanistan is also a precious resource in the face of a disease that recognises no frontlines,” Prince Harry who has stepped down from his royal duties wrote in the letter.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are living in Los Angeles after resigning as senior royals.

The couple initially moved to Canada and and later shifted to US after performing their last royal duties in March.