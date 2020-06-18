Iran test-fires 'new generation' of cruise missiles in Gulf of Oman

Iran's new missiles "destroyed the designated targets 280 kilometres (174 miles) away, and their range can be increased even further," said the statement. Iranian Army Office/Handout via AFP

TEHRAN: Iran test-fired a "new generation" of cruise missiles Thursday, the navy said, in the first such military exercises since 19 sailors were killed last month in a friendly fire incident.



The armed forces' website published pictures of the drill in the Gulf of Oman showing missiles being fired from a warship and the back of a truck, and a vessel exploding out at sea.

A statement said both short- and long-range missiles were test-fired.

They "destroyed the designated targets 280 kilometres (174 miles) away, and their range can be increased even further," said the statement.

The missiles were designed and produced by the defence ministry and the navy, it said, without giving any further details.

A video released by state television on its website said some of the missiles were based on "older platforms that have been updated".

They were "missiles with deadly precision and power for Iran's enemies," said an IRIB reporter at a beach where they were fired from a truck.

The naval exercises come after an "accident" during a similar drill on May 10, involving a warship being hit by a missile in the same waters.

The army had said at the time 19 crew were killed and 15 injured in the incident.

Tasnim news agency said the missile was fired by another Iranian warship, in a "friendly fire" incident.