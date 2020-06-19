Jessica Mulroney loses charity gig after ties with Meghan Markle turn sour

Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle's best friend, bade farewell to her charity, following her recent 'white privilege' scandal that turned her relationship with the Duchess sour.

Mulroney backed off from her position at the 'The Shoebox Project' afterher condemnable comments to influencer Sasha Exeter surfaced.

Mulroney's charity, which she had co-founded with her sister-in-law, has been dedicated to distributing $50 boxes to homeless or vulnerable women since 2011.

In a statement, the charity said: “Jessica Mulroney is a founding member of The Shoebox Project and she has dedicated herself to its growth and success over the years, for which we are very grateful.

“In light of recent events, the charity supports Jessica’s decision to step away from the Board of Directors.”

Mulroney's 'white privilege' scandal has also cost her friendship with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, after it was reported that the two have drifted apart from each other.

According to reports earlier, the duo's friendship was already on the rocks before the controversy, which gave Markle the excuse she needed to cut ties with her pal.

Meanwhile, Elaine Lui, who co-hosts CTV’s “etalk” with Jessica’s husband, Ben Mulroney revealed, "Word on the street right now is that Jessica is still watching people’s Instagram stories, paying attention to what people are saying, and people are nervous that she’s taking names and making a list.

“It’s also been shared on the whisper network that she’s telling those who are continuing to engage with her privately that ‘there are two sides to every story,’ suggesting that she doesn’t feel she’s as in the wrong as she actually is.”

Lui added that the Duchess of Sussex is Jessica’s “superpower,” and that “she has a direct line to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”