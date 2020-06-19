Pakistani origin cadet graduates from US Military Academy at Westpoint

Iftikhar also becomes the 4th Pakistani to mark this achievement, according to US Embassy Islamabad. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/US Embassy Islamabad

Pakistani origin cadet, Muhammad Taqi Iftikhar, graduated from the prestigious United States Military Academy at Westpoint, becoming the fourth Pakistani to mark this achievement.

US Embassy Islamabad on Friday congratulated the young graduate, who hails from Sindh, for the remarkable achievement on Twitter .

"Congratulations to Muhammad Taqi Iftikhar, who recently graduated from the prestigious United States Military Academy at West Point! He is only the 4th Pakistani to graduate from West Point and hails from Sindh province," read the tweet.



