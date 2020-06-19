Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 19 2020
Eminem hints on surprise as he celebrates 10th anniversary of 'Recovery'

Friday Jun 19, 2020

Eminem celebrated the 10th anniversary of his album "Recovery" by posting a video recap with a promise that "more is coming on Monday".

Marshall Maters shared the video on his Twitter and Instagram accounts with a caption that was a line from his song "Cinderella Man.

"Music is my time machine," #Recovery10 more coming on Monday," the caption read.

Meanwhile, the Detroit rapper is supporting Black Lives Matter movement in US after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25.

In his messages for his fans, the singer has called for an end to racial inequality in the United States. 

