Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 07 2020
By
Web Desk

History made as first Pakistani American officer given charge of a New York precinct

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 07, 2020

Captain Adeel Rana has been appointed as first-ever Muslim American officer to command a New York precinct.

A Pakistani origin police officer serving in the New York Police Department (NYPD) made the nation proud when he was appointed as the first-ever Muslim American to be appointed as Commanding Officer of a precinct in the force’s history.

Fausto Pichardo, NYPD Chief of Patrol confirmed the appointment of Captain Adeel Rana as the Precinct Commander.

“Congrats & best of luck to Deputy Inspector Kenneth Perez on his new assignment at @NYPDCommAffairs & welcome aboard to Captain Adeel Rana as the NYPD’s first Pakistani-American Precinct Commander,” Fausto Pichardo announced on the official twitter handle.

The police officer has received congratulations from various Muslim American groups and other city officials welcoming the development as a historic one.

Expressing his excitement, Captain Rana said he was feeling proud to be able to lead the best men and women of the great department. 

“Together we can make a difference. It is a historical event and great day for America!!!” he said.

Councilman Deutsch of the 48th Council District, said: "Congratulations to Captain Adeel Rana on his new appointment as CO of @NYPD84Pct." "Captain Rana is the first ever Muslim-American to head up an NYPD precinct. I know he will do our city proud!"

Myles N. Miller, a reporter covering police and courts for a local media outlet, also congratulated the police officer saying he has never seen him not smiling.


More From Pakistan:

PM Imran calls for global joint strategy to 'soften the impact' on labourers worldwide

PM Imran calls for global joint strategy to 'soften the impact' on labourers worldwide
Nation remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi on fourth death anniversary

Nation remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi on fourth death anniversary

Educational institutions to reopen in first week of September: sources

Educational institutions to reopen in first week of September: sources

Ali Zaidi making Uzair Baloch JIT report ‘controversial’ to favour accused: CM Sindh

Ali Zaidi making Uzair Baloch JIT report ‘controversial’ to favour accused: CM Sindh
PM Imran will not spare anyone involved, says Haleem Sheikh on JITs

PM Imran will not spare anyone involved, says Haleem Sheikh on JITs
DSP martyred, two constables injured during police encounter in Swabi

DSP martyred, two constables injured during police encounter in Swabi
Pakistan utilising less than 42% of its testing capacity, reveals NHSRC data

Pakistan utilising less than 42% of its testing capacity, reveals NHSRC data
Shireen Mazari says domestic violence bill to be tabled in NA today

Shireen Mazari says domestic violence bill to be tabled in NA today
Civil Aviation Authority suspends licenses of 34 PIA pilots

Civil Aviation Authority suspends licenses of 34 PIA pilots
Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani remembered on fourth anniversary of martyrdom

Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani remembered on fourth anniversary of martyrdom
MSR property case does not fall under NAB's legal purview, says Aitzaz Ahsan

MSR property case does not fall under NAB's legal purview, says Aitzaz Ahsan
PM Imran to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha indoors amid coronavirus: Shibli Faraz

PM Imran to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha indoors amid coronavirus: Shibli Faraz

Latest

view all