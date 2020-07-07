History made as first Pakistani American officer given charge of a New York precinct

Captain Adeel Rana has been appointed as first-ever Muslim American officer to command a New York precinct.

A Pakistani origin police officer serving in the New York Police Department (NYPD) made the nation proud when he was appointed as the first-ever Muslim American to be appointed as Commanding Officer of a precinct in the force’s history.



Fausto Pichardo, NYPD Chief of Patrol confirmed the appointment of Captain Adeel Rana as the Precinct Commander.

“Congrats & best of luck to Deputy Inspector Kenneth Perez on his new assignment at @NYPDCommAffairs & welcome aboard to Captain Adeel Rana as the NYPD’s first Pakistani-American Precinct Commander,” Fausto Pichardo announced on the official twitter handle.

The police officer has received congratulations from various Muslim American groups and other city officials welcoming the development as a historic one.

Expressing his excitement, Captain Rana said he was feeling proud to be able to lead the best men and women of the great department.

“Together we can make a difference. It is a historical event and great day for America!!!” he said.



Councilman Deutsch of the 48th Council District, said: "Congratulations to Captain Adeel Rana on his new appointment as CO of @NYPD84Pct." "Captain Rana is the first ever Muslim-American to head up an NYPD precinct. I know he will do our city proud!"

Myles N. Miller, a reporter covering police and courts for a local media outlet, also congratulated the police officer saying he has never seen him not smiling.



