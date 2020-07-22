PM Imran offers condolences to Sheikh Hasina for COVID-19 deaths in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed (right). — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to express grief over the deaths caused by the deadly COVID-19 in Bangladesh.



"Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised [Sheikh Hasina] of his government's measures to save lives and livelihoods. The Prime Minister also apprised his Bangladeshi counterpart about his Global Initiative on Debt Relief for developing countries," said Radio Pakistan.

"Imran Khan extended commiserations on the material and human losses due to recent flooding in Bangladesh and prayed for early recovery of the people affected by the natural calamity," read the statement further.

Along with a discussion about the steps taken to curtail the rapid spread of the disease in the region, the two leaders also discussed the issue of India-occupied Kashmir which is pushed under a brutal clampdown by Indian occupied forces since August last year.



Apprising the Bangladeshi counterpart of the deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir, the premier "shared Pakistan's perspective" on the issue and highlighted the importance of a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to SAARC, PM Imran underlined the importance of both countries working for enhanced regional cooperation for sustainable peace and prosperity.

"Both countries are working for peace and stability in the region," PM Imran said, stressing on the need to enhance bilateral relations.



Extending an invitation to the Bangladeshi prime minister to visit Pakistan, the premier said that Pakistan wants a relationship with Bangladesh based on trust, mutual respect, and sovereignty.