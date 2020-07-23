Can't connect right now! retry
Islamophobic song targeting Zayn Malik removed by Spotify after outrage

Recorded by parody artists Uma Kompton in 2017, the track was titled 'Zayn did 9/11'

Zayn Malik has been the target of immense hate online owing to his Islamic faith and Pakistani heritage, and recently the cyber-bullying seems to have gotten out of hand.

The former member of One Direction was targeted in an Islamophobic song that was uploaded on Spotify after which his fans were up in arms against the music streaming platform.

Recorded by parody artists Uma Kompton in 2017, the track titled Zayn did 9/11 contained lyrics that were insensitive and offensive to the Muslim community.

The hashtag ‘#removeitforzayn’ soon emerged on social media as his devoted fans demanded the song be taken down from the application.

“His faith affiliation, skin color, or race does not equal terrorism. If you let a minority of any racial/religious group dictate your view of the majority of said group, then you need to re-evaluate your worldview. #removeitforzayn” wrote one user.

“#removeitforzayn this is disgusting and Zayn does not deserve this. Report the song “zayn did 9/11” and email [Spotify] requesting removal,” added another.

While fans succeeded in removing the song from Spotify, it is still available on YouTube and Apple Music. 

