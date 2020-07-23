Karachi's red zones on high alert over terror threats

According to DIG South, various intelligence reports have unfolded security concerns regarding the red zone areas of Karachi, especially the consulates of foreign countries. Photo: Geo.tv/File

In view of terror threats to Karachi's red zone areas, security forces in the metropolis have been put on high alert, with police strictly inspecting vehicles and passers-by to avert any unfortunate incident.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Akbar Riaz, various intelligence reports have unfolded security concerns regarding the red zone areas of Karachi, especially the consulates of foreign countries.

Speaking about the security measures taken by the police force, he said that four more police mobiles and additional personnel have been deployed in the red zone areas, who will be ready to deal with any kind of threat at any time. In addition, armoured and police patrolling vehicles have been deployed in these areas.

DIG South said that this process could continue for the next few days.



According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Shiraz Nazir, security has been tightened in particular around the Chinese Consulate in Clifton and around the Russian Consulate.

After the failed terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi, various plots by terrorist groups have continued to surface.



Six 'RAW-linked terrorists' arrested



Last week, District West SSP Fida Hussain Janwari said security forces had foiled a major terrorist plot in the city as they arrested six men connected to the Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

According to Janwari, the suspects were funded, trained, and backed by RAW, which had been providing them with training, logistics, and monetary support.

“We are sharing with you good news that we have arrested six terrorists of a Baloch nationalist party, Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), from Karachi,” Janwari told a press conference at his office on Saturday evening.

He said that the suspects had wanted to target key installations in the city.

Janwari had added the police had recovered a bomb, explosive material, and other weapons from the suspects.

“This outlawed organisation is running its activities from Afghan soil and is also involved in attacking security forces in Balochistan,” he said, adding, “We arrested the culprits and they have admitted Indian spy agency RAW’s support for their organisation.”