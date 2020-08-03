Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Dr Faisal Sultan appointed PM's special assistant for National Health Services

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 03, 2020

Sultan has replaced Dr Zafar Mirza who had resigned from his post a few days back. Photo: Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Dr Faisal Sultan is appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for National Health Services on Monday.

According to the spokesperson, the post of Dr Faisal Sultan will be equal to that of a federal minister.

Last month, Dr Zafar Mirza had said that he had resigned from his post as the special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on National Health, and his resignation was subsequently accepted by the prime minister.

Read more: Tania Aidrus, Dr Zafar Mirza resign as special assistants to prime minister

The announcement had come amid criticism levelled against several special assistants over possession of dual citizenship and after the list of assets they own was made public by the government.

Dr Sultan was previously serving as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shaukat Khanum Hospital and prime minister's lead and focal person of COVID-19.

Zafar Mirza pleased on appointment

Ex-SAPM on health Dr Zafar Mirza congratulated Dr Faisal Sultan on his appointment as federal health minister and wished him “every success”.

Mirza said that Dr Faisal Sultan is a “capable professional with a good worldview” and added that as a federal minister he will be able to make decisions which are important.


More From Pakistan:

Over 300 members of civil society pen letter protesting Punjab's Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020

Over 300 members of civil society pen letter protesting Punjab's Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020
India has turned into 'Ram Nagar', no more a secular country: Sheikh Rashid

India has turned into 'Ram Nagar', no more a secular country: Sheikh Rashid
New political map of Pakistan approved by PM Imran includes Indian-occupied Kashmir

New political map of Pakistan approved by PM Imran includes Indian-occupied Kashmir
Karachi should be given to Pakistan Army for five years for improvements, says top industrialist

Karachi should be given to Pakistan Army for five years for improvements, says top industrialist
Pakistan Army pays tribute to police on Police Martyr's Day

Pakistan Army pays tribute to police on Police Martyr's Day
NDMA enhances scope of cleaning operations in Karachi

NDMA enhances scope of cleaning operations in Karachi

Sound bites: Kashmir, one year after the abrogation of Article 370

Sound bites: Kashmir, one year after the abrogation of Article 370
NCC to decide on reopening marriage halls, tourism, parks etc within few days

NCC to decide on reopening marriage halls, tourism, parks etc within few days
SC asks govt to submit response on APS report

SC asks govt to submit response on APS report
Gen Bajwa discusses security matters with serving, retired military officers

Gen Bajwa discusses security matters with serving, retired military officers
SC allows govt to suspend mobile phone services in specific situations

SC allows govt to suspend mobile phone services in specific situations
Govt holds APC to form consensus over Kashmir issue

Govt holds APC to form consensus over Kashmir issue

Latest

view all