Dr Faisal Sultan appointed PM's special assistant for National Health Services

ISLAMABAD: Dr Faisal Sultan is appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for National Health Services on Monday.



According to the spokesperson, the post of Dr Faisal Sultan will be equal to that of a federal minister.

Last month, Dr Zafar Mirza had said that he had resigned from his post as the special assistant to the prime minister (SAPM) on National Health, and his resignation was subsequently accepted by the prime minister.

The announcement had come amid criticism levelled against several special assistants over possession of dual citizenship and after the list of assets they own was made public by the government.

Dr Sultan was previously serving as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shaukat Khanum Hospital and prime minister's lead and focal person of COVID-19.

Zafar Mirza pleased on appointment

Ex-SAPM on health Dr Zafar Mirza congratulated Dr Faisal Sultan on his appointment as federal health minister and wished him “every success”.

Mirza said that Dr Faisal Sultan is a “capable professional with a good worldview” and added that as a federal minister he will be able to make decisions which are important.



