Monday Aug 03 2020
Reuters

UK to roll out 90-minute coronavirus tests

Reuters

Monday Aug 03, 2020

Tests will be rolled out British hospitals, care homes and laboratories to boost capacity in the coming months. Photo: File

The British government will roll out millions of coronavirus tests which will be able to detect the within 90 minutes, the country’s health minister said on Monday.

They will comprise 5.8 million tests using DNA and 450,000 swab tests. Neither will need to be administered by a health professional, said Matt Hancock.

“The fact these tests can detect flu as well as COVID-19 will be hugely beneficial as we head into winter, so patients can follow the right advice to protect themselves and others,” he said.

Separately, the publicly-funded National Health Service said it would be offering “COVID-friendly” treatments to cancer patients, including drugs that do not have a big impact on the immune system.

Britain’s healthcare system has come under severe strain during peaks in the country’s COVID-19 outbreak, which has killed more than 46,000 people, the fourth highest toll in the world, according to a Reuters tally collated on Sunday.

