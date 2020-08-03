Shujaat convenes emergency PML-Q meeting to discuss political matters

The meeting will be chaired by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence Zahoor Elahi Road. Photo: Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday convened an emergency meeting of the party's National Assembly members to discuss matters related to Punjab and the Centre.



The meeting will be chaired by Shujaat at his residence located at Zahoor Elahi Road.

According to sources, after reviewing the political scenario, decisions regarding the future political strategy of the party will be taken during the meeting.

The meeting comes a few days after the PML-Q chief advised PM Imran to solve the government's issues with media through consultations.

The veteran politician had expressed the hope that the media's issues, especially Jang Geo Media Group's CEO Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's arrest and the PEMRA ban on Channel 24, will be resolved soon.



"One should forget everything else and try to solve the country's problems," he had said.