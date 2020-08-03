Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Shujaat convenes emergency PML-Q meeting to discuss political matters

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 03, 2020

The meeting will be chaired by Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence Zahoor Elahi Road. Photo: Geo.tv/File

LAHORE: PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday convened an emergency meeting of the party's National Assembly members to discuss matters related to Punjab and the Centre.

The meeting will be chaired by Shujaat at his residence located at Zahoor Elahi Road.

Read more: Shujaat advises PM Imran to resolve media's issues through consultations

According to sources, after reviewing the political scenario, decisions regarding the future political strategy of the party will be taken during the meeting.

The meeting comes a few days after the PML-Q chief advised PM Imran to solve the government's issues with media through consultations. 

The veteran politician had expressed the hope that the media's issues, especially Jang Geo Media Group's CEO Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's arrest and the PEMRA ban on Channel 24, will be resolved soon. 

"One should forget everything else and try to solve the country's problems," he had said. 

More From Pakistan:

No understanding with India till August 5 move is reversed: Moeed Yusuf

No understanding with India till August 5 move is reversed: Moeed Yusuf
Over 300 members of civil society pen letter protesting Punjab's Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020

Over 300 members of civil society pen letter protesting Punjab's Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020
India has turned into 'Ram Nagar', no more a secular country: Sheikh Rashid

India has turned into 'Ram Nagar', no more a secular country: Sheikh Rashid
New political map of Pakistan approved by PM Imran includes Indian-occupied Kashmir

New political map of Pakistan approved by PM Imran includes Indian-occupied Kashmir
Karachi should be given to Pakistan Army for five years for improvements, says top industrialist

Karachi should be given to Pakistan Army for five years for improvements, says top industrialist
Pakistan Army pays tribute to police on Police Martyr's Day

Pakistan Army pays tribute to police on Police Martyr's Day
NDMA enhances scope of cleaning operations in Karachi

NDMA enhances scope of cleaning operations in Karachi

Sound bites: Kashmir, one year after the abrogation of Article 370

Sound bites: Kashmir, one year after the abrogation of Article 370
NCC to decide on reopening marriage halls, tourism, parks etc within few days

NCC to decide on reopening marriage halls, tourism, parks etc within few days
SC asks govt to submit response on APS report

SC asks govt to submit response on APS report
Gen Bajwa discusses security matters with serving, retired military officers

Gen Bajwa discusses security matters with serving, retired military officers
SC allows govt to suspend mobile phone services in specific situations

SC allows govt to suspend mobile phone services in specific situations

Latest

view all