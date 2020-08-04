Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Aug 04 2020
AFP

Disabled Palestinian couple sew dolls to give children 'decent life'

AFP

Tuesday Aug 04, 2020

RAFAH: With skilled fingers, disabled Gazan couple Nihad and Zeinab Jarboa have supported themselves by sewing finely detailed dolls and costumes, but the coronavirus pandemic has hurt their already meagre income.

Making a living is a challenge for all residents of the Israeli-blockaded Palestinian territory, which is ruled by Hamas and where the poverty rate exceeds 50%.

But the Jarboas face added adversity.

Nihad, 37, has been physically disabled since childhood while Zeinab, 35, had both feet amputated after contracting a rare disease while giving birth to her second child.

Both use wheelchairs, further limiting their work options in the Gaza Strip, where the unemployment rate is above 50%, according to official statistics.

The Jarboas have perfected a craft of making dolls and costumes inspired by cartoon characters.

They generate a modest income by selling the dolls and by sending costumed performers to nurseries and schools.

Before the pandemic, "we sold around 20 to 30 dolls a month at 10 ($2.90 dollars) shekels a piece", Nihad told AFP.

They also charged about 20 shekels (around $6) each to send actors to perform at events.

"But everything stopped with the pandemic," he said.

Access to Gaza was already tightly controlled by Israel and Egypt before the virus, which has left 78 confirmed infections and one dead in Gaza.

Hamas has imposed lockdown restrictions since March, including bans on gatherings and the closure of schools and mosques.

Won't 'give up'

Maher al-Tabaa, an economist at Gaza's chamber of commerce, said COVID-19 has further weakened Gaza's fragile economy.

"Unemployment and poverty rates are expected to increase," Tabaa told AFP, adding that 80% of the population was already dependent on food aid.

Even though some restrictions have been lifted, the Jarboas said they have only received two requests for shows while doll sales are down 75%.

"We won't give up, even if it's hard," said Zeinab as she prepared tea on a stove in their one-bedroom apartment in Rafah refugee camp of southern Gaza.

"Things are harder with coronavirus (but) I am strong enough," she said, her hair covered with a pink scarf.

"I want to raise my children so they have a decent life."

Like nearly 50% of Gaza residents, the Jarboas receive food aid from the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Over 700,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled from their land at Israel's creation in 1948. Survivors and descendants are considered refugees by the UN.

But UNRWA's support is "not enough to buy food", said Zeinab as she sewed a brightly coloured costume inspired by Donald Duck.

Video: Large blast in port area shakes Beirut

China blames US of 'outright bullying' over TikTok

Coronavirus: Pizza Express says it may cut 1100 jobs in UK

After a year of clampdown, desperation, misery continues in Occupied Kashmir

Al Jazeera says police raided Malaysian office over documentary

Prince William, Kate Middleton pen loving message for Meghan Markle’s birthday

American agency refuses Ram Temple’s advertisements on Times Square

Fearing mass protests, India imposes 'full curfew' in occupied Kashmir

Human Rights Watch slams India's 'abusive' policies in occupied Kashmir

A year of terror, instability and curbs on various freedoms in occupied Kashmir

Driven by Brazil, Latin America tops 5 million COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 may unleash economic devastation that intensifies violence: UN

