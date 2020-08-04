Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Aug 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton pen loving message for Meghan Markle’s birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 04, 2020

Prince William, Kate Middleton pen loving message for Meghan Markle’s birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton penned an emotionally sweet message on the occasion of Meghan Markle’s birthday and royal fans were left gushing.

The royal couple captioned a picture of the former Duchess which was taken from one of her past royal engagements. The caption read, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today.”

Although many fans of Meghan Markle were undoubtedly angered over the thought that the bells of Westminster Abbey will not ring to celebrate the birthday of the former royal, the entire royal family pulled out all the stops for a grand message across continents.

Thus the Cambridge’s tribute to the former royal was not the only a birthday message but the Queen also chimed in with a sweet note of her own that read, "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday! The Queen and The Duchess are pictured during a joint visit to Chester in 2018."

Although Meghan will be celebrating her birthday in LA alongside Prince Harry and baby Archie, it seems the royal family will always be rooting for the couple from the sidelines.   

More From World:

Video: Large blast in port area shakes Beirut

Video: Large blast in port area shakes Beirut
China blames US of 'outright bullying' over TikTok

China blames US of 'outright bullying' over TikTok
Coronavirus: Pizza Express says it may cut 1100 jobs in UK

Coronavirus: Pizza Express says it may cut 1100 jobs in UK
After a year of clampdown, desperation, misery continues in Occupied Kashmir

After a year of clampdown, desperation, misery continues in Occupied Kashmir
Al Jazeera says police raided Malaysian office over documentary

Al Jazeera says police raided Malaysian office over documentary
American agency refuses Ram Temple’s advertisements on Times Square

American agency refuses Ram Temple’s advertisements on Times Square
Disabled Palestinian couple sew dolls to give children 'decent life'

Disabled Palestinian couple sew dolls to give children 'decent life'
Fearing mass protests, India imposes 'full curfew' in occupied Kashmir

Fearing mass protests, India imposes 'full curfew' in occupied Kashmir
Human Rights Watch slams India's 'abusive' policies in occupied Kashmir

Human Rights Watch slams India's 'abusive' policies in occupied Kashmir
A year of terror, instability and curbs on various freedoms in occupied Kashmir

A year of terror, instability and curbs on various freedoms in occupied Kashmir
Driven by Brazil, Latin America tops 5 million COVID-19 cases

Driven by Brazil, Latin America tops 5 million COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 may unleash economic devastation that intensifies violence: UN

COVID-19 may unleash economic devastation that intensifies violence: UN

Latest

view all