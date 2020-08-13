Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Aug 13 2020
Reuters

Turkey says operations against Kurdish militants in Iraq to continue

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. Photo: AFP

ANKARA: Turkey on Thursday said it would continue its cross-border operations against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, urging Baghdad to cooperate with Ankara.

Turkey has regularly attacked Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)militants, both in its mainly Kurdish southeast and in northern Iraq, where the group is based. In June, Ankara launched a new ground offensive, dubbed Operation Claw Tiger, that saw Turkish troops advance deeper into Iraq.

On Tuesday, a Turkish air strike in northern Iraq killed two members of Iraq’s border guard and their driver, Iraq’s military said, calling the attack a “flagrant aggression”.

Iraq’s foreign ministry then said Baghdad cancelled a visit by Turkey’s defence minister to the country, and summoned the Turkish ambassador to inform him of “Iraq’s confirmed rejection of his country’s attacks and violations”.

In a statement early on Thursday, Turkey’s foreign ministry said PKK presence also threatened Iraq and that it was Baghdad’s responsibility to take measures against the militants, but that Ankara will defend its borders if the PKK’s presence is allowed.

“Our country is ready to cooperate with Iraq on this issue. However, in the event PKK presence in Iraq is overlooked, our country is determined to take the measures it deems necessary for its border security no matter where it may be,” the ministry said. “We call on Iraq to take the necessary steps for this.”

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, focused in southeast Turkey

Israel-UAE deal: A timeline of the failed peace initiatives in the Middle East

Iran denounces Israel-UAE deal as 'strategic stupidity'

Joe Biden calls for US-wide mask mandate in battle against coronavirus

Afghanistan govt begins to release Taliban prisoners ahead of peace talks

'Indian authorities have failed Kashmiri people': HRW calls on Delhi to investigate recent killings

US officials say COVID-19 vaccine will be free for Americans

Despite strict lockdown, New Zealand's COVID-19 cases spread beyond Auckland

Beirut blast: Lebanon assembly ratifies state of emergency in capital

As COVID-19 death toll tops 750,000, some countries toughen control measures

Trump announces 'historic peace agreement' between Israel, UAE

Coronavirus creates conflict over English school leavers' results

Meghan Markle always saw Prince Charles as a 'second father' figure

