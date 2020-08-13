One killed, seven injured in Quetta grenade attack

According to police, unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade at a shop in the Micro area of ​​Burari, which exploded, injuring seven people, including two children. Photo: Geo.tv/File

QUETTA: A child was killed and seven people were injured after unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade at a shop on Barori Road in the city on Thursday.



According to police, unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade at a shop in the Micro area of ​​Barori. The explosion injured several people, two among them children.

The injured were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex where one of the two children, Mudassar Ahmed, succumbed to his injuries while four critically injured persons were shifted to the Civil Hospital's trauma centre for treatment.

Read more: 1 dead, 7 injured in blast in Turbat, Balochistan

Police cordoned off the area after the incident and launched an investigation.

Condemning the grenade attack, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal called for a report of the incident and directed the IG police to tighten the security arrangements in the city.