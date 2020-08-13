Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Aug 13 2020
By
Web Desk

One killed, seven injured in Quetta grenade attack

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 13, 2020

According to police, unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade at a shop in the Micro area of ​​Burari, which exploded, injuring seven people, including two children. Photo: Geo.tv/File

QUETTA: A child was killed and seven people were injured after unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade at a shop on Barori Road in the city on Thursday.

According to police, unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade at a shop in the Micro area of ​​Barori. The explosion injured several people, two among them children.

The injured were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex where one of the two children, Mudassar Ahmed, succumbed to his injuries while four critically injured persons were shifted to the Civil Hospital's trauma centre for treatment.

Read more: 1 dead, 7 injured in blast in Turbat, Balochistan

Police cordoned off the area after the incident and launched an investigation.

Condemning the grenade attack, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal called for a report of the incident and directed the IG police to tighten the security arrangements in the city.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran sees an 'industrial Pakistan' in the years to come

PM Imran sees an 'industrial Pakistan' in the years to come
Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Khojak Tunnel doodle

Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Khojak Tunnel doodle
No constitutional provision to carve out Karachi from Sindh: CM Murad

No constitutional provision to carve out Karachi from Sindh: CM Murad
Nishan-e-Pakistan Award conferred upon Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Nishan-e-Pakistan Award conferred upon Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani
Met Office predicts light to moderate rain in Karachi from today till Saturday

Met Office predicts light to moderate rain in Karachi from today till Saturday
China to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan for trials: report

China to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan for trials: report
Govt to approach British Council, Cambridge, British High Commission over CIE results

Govt to approach British Council, Cambridge, British High Commission over CIE results
Pakistan celebrates Independence Day today with national zeal and fervour

Pakistan celebrates Independence Day today with national zeal and fervour
Imran Farooq case: Pakistan asks UK to extradite Altaf Hussain, Anwar, Iftikhar

Imran Farooq case: Pakistan asks UK to extradite Altaf Hussain, Anwar, Iftikhar
FO slams India's baseless propaganda, says Pakistani-Hindu's killing in Nagarparkar 'condemnable'

FO slams India's baseless propaganda, says Pakistani-Hindu's killing in Nagarparkar 'condemnable'
Sindh repatriates services of Fazl's brother to KP

Sindh repatriates services of Fazl's brother to KP
Bilawal Bhutto accuses Centre of usurping Sindh's rightful share of NFC Award

Bilawal Bhutto accuses Centre of usurping Sindh's rightful share of NFC Award

Latest

view all