Friday Aug 21 2020
Shahid Afridi pledges to restore Tank's public library turned into garbage dump

Friday Aug 21, 2020

The public library is located in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa. Photo: Twitter/Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi on Friday vowed to reinstate the only public library in district Tank of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which has been turned into a garbage dump owing to negligence by authorities.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi lamented that it's heart wrenching to see the "only library in District Tank, KP, closed for over 15 years now".

“Youth is our future and education is paramount to their development. I will ensure restoration of this library with help of my foundation,” the acclaimed batsman said in a tweet.

Earlier in March, the cricketer contributed to COVID-19 relief efforts in Bangladesh by buying a cricket bat put up on auction by Bangladeshi batter Mushfiqur Rahim for $20,000.

Rahim had used this bat during his memorable innings of 200 against Sri Lanka in the Galle Test of 2013.

Read more: Afridi makes it to most charitable athletes’ list

The Bangladeshi player made the announcement today on his Facebook, saying: "Shahid Afridi bought the bat on behalf of his charity organisation.

"I feel privileged and honoured that someone like him has joined our great cause,” he had added.

