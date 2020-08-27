In pictures: Citizens soldier on even as heavy rains cripple Karachi

KARACHI: People refused to let life come to a complete standstill in Karachi on Thursday as the fifth spell of the monsoon rain battered the city.
Chest-high water left homes, vehicles and underpass bridges submerged as well as countless people stranded on their rooftops, in what is said to be the worst storms to have hit the region in 90 years.
However, people were seen walking about and attempting to go about their business even as rain continued to pour well into the night.
Amid the havoc, rescue sources have reported six deaths today from flood-related incidents, including injuries from collapsed buildings.