Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Sep 01 2020
By
Reuters

Trump to ask US appeals court to block prosecutor from accessing tax returns

By
Reuters

Tuesday Sep 01, 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump responds to questions from members of the news media during a news conference at the White House in Washington, US, August 31, 2020. — Reuters/Files

NEW YORK: Lawyers for Donald Trump will ask a federal appeals court on Tuesday to block the Manhattan district attorney from accessing the US president’s tax returns in connection with a criminal probe of his business practices.

Trump has spent a year fighting a grand jury subpoena from District Attorney Cyrus Vance to the president’s longtime accounting firm Mazars USA, for eight years of Trump’s personal and corporate returns.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan is scheduled at 10am EDT (1400 GMT) to hear oral arguments on Trump’s motion to delay the subpoena.

If the appeals court refuses a delay, Trump plans to ask the US Supreme Court to intervene.

In July, the Supreme Court refused to block the subpoena, rejecting Trump’s claim of immunity from criminal probes while in the White House, but said he could raise other objections.

Trump, a Republican, has since argued that the “wildly overbroad” subpoena largely mirrored a subpoena from Congressional Democrats, and was issued in bad faith to target him.

Vance, a Democrat, began his probe after news that Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen had paid pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet before the 2016 election about claimed sexual encounters with Trump, which the president has denied.

The district attorney has said the litigation has effectively given Trump, who is seeking reelection on November 3, the immunity he sought and which courts have rejected.

Vance has also said handing over the returns would not irreparably harm Trump, noting that grand jury proceedings are confidential and that every other US president starting with Jimmy Carter has publicly released his tax returns.

More From World:

France's Macron to reassert Iraq 'sovereignty' on first Baghdad visit

France's Macron to reassert Iraq 'sovereignty' on first Baghdad visit
China says statement by India proves it initiated cross-border provocation

China says statement by India proves it initiated cross-border provocation
Pushing for peace, Afghan govt releases 200 Taliban prisoners

Pushing for peace, Afghan govt releases 200 Taliban prisoners
Richer countries may outbid poorer ones for COVID-19 vaccine

Richer countries may outbid poorer ones for COVID-19 vaccine
'Everyone could be a potential coronavirus carrier in India'

'Everyone could be a potential coronavirus carrier in India'
Chinese bus offers new evidence of airborne spread of coronavirus

Chinese bus offers new evidence of airborne spread of coronavirus
Coronavirus forces leading world economies into record decline

Coronavirus forces leading world economies into record decline
The Queen’s parenting style had a 'deliberately unkind' effect on Prince Charles

The Queen’s parenting style had a 'deliberately unkind' effect on Prince Charles
Prince Harry reveals his most adorable nickname for son Archie

Prince Harry reveals his most adorable nickname for son Archie
US-Israeli delegation leaves Abu Dhabi after cooperation talks

US-Israeli delegation leaves Abu Dhabi after cooperation talks
Coffin parade held in Jakarta to remind coronavirus cases still surging in Indonesia

Coffin parade held in Jakarta to remind coronavirus cases still surging in Indonesia
German minister advises against second lockdown as economy sees strong rebound

German minister advises against second lockdown as economy sees strong rebound

Latest

view all