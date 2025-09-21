 
Geo News

Trump vows to defend Poland, Baltic states if Russia escalates

Russia violates Estonia's airspace last Friday, prompting country to request UNSC's emergency meeting

By
AFP
|

September 21, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures, as he boards Air Force One to depart for a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., September 21, 2025.— Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures, as he boards Air Force One to depart for a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., September 21, 2025.— Reuters

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he would defend Poland and the Baltic states in case of an escalation from Russia, following Moscow’s incursion into Estonia’s airspace.

Asked whether he would help defend the EU members if Russia intensifies hostilities, Trump told reporters: "Yeah, I would. I would."

Estonia has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday following Friday’s incursion.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland, triggering complaints of a dangerous new provocation from the European Union and Nato but a denial from Moscow.

Italian F-35 fighters attached to Nato’s air defense support mission in the Baltic states, along with Swedish and Finnish aircraft, were scrambled to intercept the Russian jets and warn them off.

Asked whether he had been briefed on the situation in Estonia, Trump answered in the affirmative and added: "We don’t like it."

His statement came about two weeks after some 17 Russian drones violated Polish airspace, in incident Trump then sought to downplay.

"It could have been a mistake," Trump told journalists on September 11.

US president to lead tributes at memorial for Charlie Kirk
US president to lead tributes at memorial for Charlie Kirk
India's school of maharajas now educating new elite
India's school of maharajas now educating new elite
'Fast and furious': H-1B workers abroad race to US as Trump order sparks dismay, confusion
'Fast and furious': H-1B workers abroad race to US as Trump order sparks dismay, confusion
Iran says cooperation with IAEA suspended after European move on UN sanctions
Iran says cooperation with IAEA suspended after European move on UN sanctions
'Bad things' will happen if Afghanistan does not return Bagram air base, says Trump
'Bad things' will happen if Afghanistan does not return Bagram air base, says Trump
Trump's new H-1B order targets cheap foreign labour, puts India's tech industry at risk
Trump's new H-1B order targets cheap foreign labour, puts India's tech industry at risk
Pentagon imposes new restrictions on media
Pentagon imposes new restrictions on media
Cyberattack disrupts operations at European airports including Heathrow, Brussels
Cyberattack disrupts operations at European airports including Heathrow, Brussels