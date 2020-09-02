Karachi crisis: 'Sindh govt sitting with federal ministers with good intentions'

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab. File photo

Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Karachi is Pakistan’s commercial and industrial hub and the federal government therefore needs to play a role in rehabilitating the city and developing its infrastructure.



“The Sindh government is sitting with the federal ministers with good intentions and is willing to collaborate to solve the mega-city’s issues on a sustainable basis,” Wahab said while talking on Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’ (ASKKS) on Tuesday.

“The Sindh government seeks the same reciprocity from the Centre.”

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar had told Geo News in a previous ASKKS programme that Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved several Karachi-related projects.

The draft of these projects had been shared with the provincial government, Umar said, adding that the Centre hoped to reach a unanimous decision on them in a few days.

The federal government would launch major welfare projects in the city to provide relief to the masses in this difficult situation, Umar had promised.

Replying to a related question, Wahab said, “The problem is that the [PTI's] promises [regarding development projects in the past] were mere announcements.”

Wahab recalled that after the general elections, PTI MNAs from Karachi had announced that the city would be given Rs162 billion in development packages.

He said that despite two budgets being passed since then, these packages could not get a place in the Public Sector Development Programme in either of the two budgets.

When reminded of the Sindh government’s own unfulfilled promises, Wahab complained that development projects cannot materialise without funds.

He reiterated a demand for what he described as the “Sindh government’s money" while referring to almost Rs425 billion lying with the Supreme Court in the Bahria Town case.

“The Sindh government’s application is pending before the court for the money the Bahria Town has to submit,” he said.

Saying that the Centre has opposed the application in the court, Wahab called upon the federal government not to oppose it as the money will be spent on the betterment of Karachi and the province at large.

The spokesman said all proposals from the Centre will be honestly considered, but reiterated that “the solution should be sustainable.”

PM to visit Karachi on Friday

PM Imran Khan will visit Karachi on Friday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, had told reporters this week after an important federal cabinet meeting with the PM in the chair.

The information minister said the premier will announce a major package as part of the solution to the city’s problems.

“At the moment, the prime minister’s concern and attention is on Karachi city. The federal government is doing what it can and will continue doing so, as Karachi has a unique importance, though all cities have their importance, for it is the economic hub of Pakistan,” he added.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also reached the city yesterday for a two-day-long visit. He was flown over the city for an overview of the ground impact of urban flooding in the city.

Later at the Karachi Corps Headquarters, he was briefed about the worst urban flooding in the recent history of Karachi and the army’s support to civil administration across Sindh, particularly in Karachi.