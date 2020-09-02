Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Punjab government reshuffles officers, provincial secretaries

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

Photo: File

LAHORE: In a major reshuffle by the Punjab government on Wednesday several officers and provincial secretaries were transferred to different posts, including the commissioner Multan and others.

According to a notification by the provincial government, Nadeem Sarwar has been appointed as the secretary, prosecutor Nadeem ur Rehman has been appointed as secretary human rights, while Nabil Javed has been appointed as the chief economist of the Planning and Development Board.

Ali Bahadur Qazi who is serving as secretary population has been given the additional charge of secretary Punjab Management Professional Development, while secretary (I&C) Masood Mukhtar has been transferred to the Planning and Development Board.

Commissioner Multan Shan-ul-Haq has been made officer on special duty (OSD) while Javed Akhtar Mahmood has been made Commissioner Multan. Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Dr Khurram, Shahzad has been made OSD, while Mohammad Saif Anwar Cheema has been appointed as deputy commissioner Gujrat.

Photo: Punjab government

Deputy Commissioner Mandi Bahauddin Mehtab Waseem Azhar has been made OSD, while Tariq Ali Basra has been appointed in his place. Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh Amna Muneer has been made OSD, while Umar Javed has been appointed in her place.

Deputy Commissioner Mandi Sialkot Nasir Mahmood Basheer has been appointed OSD with Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal Zeeshan Javed taking over his post. ADCR Sahiwal Owais Mushtaq has been given the additional charge of deputy commissioner Sahiwal.

Zulfiqar Hameed, Capital City Police Officer, Lahore has been transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Police Operations. Deputy Inspector General of Police Specialized Protection Unit Muhammad Umar Sheikh has been transferred and posted as Capital City police officer.

Photo: Punjab government

Bilal Siddique has been posted as deputy IGP Specialized Protection Unit, while Sohail Habib Tajik has been directed to report to Services & General Administration Department till further orders. Imran Ahmar who was serving as a regional police officer in Dera Ghazi Khan Region has been transferred to Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Captain (r) Muhammad Faisal Rana has been transferred to Dera Ghazi Khan Region as a regional police officer. Tariq Abbas Qureshi has been transferred to Sahiwal as a regional police officer, while Mir Humayun Bashir Tarar has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Highways Patrolling Posts, Punjab.

More From Pakistan:

NAB raids Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Siyal’s residences in Larkana

NAB raids Sindh minister Sohail Anwar Siyal’s residences in Larkana
US blogger Cynthia Ritchie asked to leave Pakistan within 15 days

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie asked to leave Pakistan within 15 days
SC suspends SHC decision to declare sugar inquiry report null and void

SC suspends SHC decision to declare sugar inquiry report null and void
Torrential rains, landsliding claim 29 lives in Punjab and KP

Torrential rains, landsliding claim 29 lives in Punjab and KP
Shinzo Abe hopeful of further strengthening bilateral ties between Japan, Pakistan

Shinzo Abe hopeful of further strengthening bilateral ties between Japan, Pakistan
PM Imran to highlight Kashmir's woes again during 75th UN General Assembly

PM Imran to highlight Kashmir's woes again during 75th UN General Assembly
SC approves Anwar Majeed's bail plea on medical grounds

SC approves Anwar Majeed's bail plea on medical grounds
Authorities halt anti-encroachment operations on Karachi's nullahs after day's work

Authorities halt anti-encroachment operations on Karachi's nullahs after day's work
Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on one-day visit

Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on one-day visit
Karachi crisis: 'Sindh govt sitting with federal ministers with good intentions'

Karachi crisis: 'Sindh govt sitting with federal ministers with good intentions'
Karachi police to exhume Dr Maha's body for postmortem

Karachi police to exhume Dr Maha's body for postmortem
Multan men who allegedly shot teen for resisting gang-rape arrested

Multan men who allegedly shot teen for resisting gang-rape arrested

Latest

view all