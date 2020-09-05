Adorable details from Archie’s swimming lessons leaves fans gushing

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being notoriously tight-lipped about their infant son’s development and milestones, some new information has come to light and royal fans can’t seem to get enough.



According to the book Finding Freedom, baby Archie has been taking extensive swimming lessons for a long time now. All of this began in preparation for the couple’s 2019 family trip, and given the young royal was born in May the same year, he was barely a few months old when he began.

That is not to say Meghan and Harry were excited about these lessons from the get go. The book reveals that both parents made this plunge only “after anxiously [looking] up videos on YouTube about how babies can hold their breath underwater.”

The little tyke is also very studious and spunky. The book also went onto reveal that the young royal “loved being read to by his parents” and “particularly enjoyed the riddle and rhyme book Is Your Mamma A Llama? by Deborah Guarino.”



