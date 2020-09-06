Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Sep 06 2020
By
Reuters

At least 17 worshippers dead in Bangladesh mosque gas pipeline blast

By
Reuters

Sunday Sep 06, 2020

Relatives of a suspected gas explosion victim mourn in a hospital in Dhaka— Photo: AFP

DHAKA: At least 17 people were killed and dozens were injured after a gas pipeline reportedly exploded at a mosque in Bangladesh, officials said on Saturday.

“I saw smoke was belching out of the mosque after the sudden explosion with a big bang and people were screaming. Some were rolling on the street as they tried to put out the flames on their bodies,” said local resident Mohammad Ratan.

Fire officials said gas that accumulated from a leak in a pipeline running underneath the mosque likely triggered the explosion.

Read more: At least 95 killed as fierce cyclone hits India and Bangladesh

“We primarily suspect that gas leaked from the pipeline and accumulated inside since the windows were closed. The explosion was probably triggered due to sparks when the air conditioners were turned on,” said Abdullah Al Arefin, a senior fire service official.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Lax regulations and poor enforcement are often blamed for domestic and industrial fires in Bangladesh.

In February last year, an inferno in a centuries-old neighbourhood of Dhaka killed 71 people. A month later, 25 people were killed when the broke out in a 22-story commercial building in an upscale area of 

More From World:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to payback taxpayers' money after Netflix deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to payback taxpayers' money after Netflix deal

Hong Kong protests: Police fire pepper balls at people protesting election delay, new law

Hong Kong protests: Police fire pepper balls at people protesting election delay, new law
One killed in stabbing attack in UK's Birmingham

One killed in stabbing attack in UK's Birmingham
India shatters global record after reporting over 90,000 new COVID-19 cases

India shatters global record after reporting over 90,000 new COVID-19 cases
Division among US masses grows as armed groups clash in Louiseville

Division among US masses grows as armed groups clash in Louiseville
California fears another record-setting heatwave, more fires

California fears another record-setting heatwave, more fires
No hope of survivors after three-day search for Beirut blast victims

No hope of survivors after three-day search for Beirut blast victims
Afghan govt says mother's name can go on birth certificates

Afghan govt says mother's name can go on birth certificates
Adorable details from Archie’s swimming lessons leaves fans gushing

Adorable details from Archie’s swimming lessons leaves fans gushing
FAO discusses food security, nutrition challenges amid virus crisis

FAO discusses food security, nutrition challenges amid virus crisis
Michelle Obama’s dating advice for youth: Stay away from Tinder

Michelle Obama’s dating advice for youth: Stay away from Tinder
India becomes third country to report 4mn COVID-19 cases

India becomes third country to report 4mn COVID-19 cases

Latest

view all