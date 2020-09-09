Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Reuters

Saudi supports comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace solution: foreign minister

By
Reuters

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud. — AFP/File

Saudi Arabia told an Arab League meeting on Wednesday it supports all efforts to reach a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

But a statement released by the Saudi foreign ministry on remarks made by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud included no direct mention of a normalisation deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The prince said Riyadh supported the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the borders before the 1967 Middle East war, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement. During the 1967 war, Israel captured territory including the West Bank and Gaza Strip, which it still occupies.

Announced on August 13, the UAE-Israel accord was the first such accommodation between an Arab country and Israel in more than 20 years, and was forged largely through shared fears of Iran.

In comments about the UAE at the Arab League meeting in Cairo, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki referred to the accord as a "surprise", "a normalisation" and an "earthquake" that hit Arab consensus.

But he avoided strong words such as "betrayal" that were used by Palestinian leaders in the immediate aftermath of the announcement.

Maliki used tougher language against Israel, referring to "colonial and racist occupation", and accused the United States of blackmail, pressure and assault against Palestinians and some Arab states.

Maliki voiced dismay at the lack of Arab consensus that prevented an emergency Arab summit being held at the Palestinians' request following the August 13, announcement. He called for an immediate rejection of the accord before the signing ceremony planned at the White House next week.


More From World:

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Australian spy agency questioned Chinese journalists: Beijing

Australian spy agency questioned Chinese journalists: Beijing
Pope Francis wears a face mask for the first time in public

Pope Francis wears a face mask for the first time in public
MQM-P initiates legal claim against Altaf for seven London properties

MQM-P initiates legal claim against Altaf for seven London properties
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq

United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

Habib Jalib Chair established in Brussels to promote Urdu literature

Safety of a prospective COVID-19 vaccine comes 'first and foremost': WHO

Safety of a prospective COVID-19 vaccine comes 'first and foremost': WHO
Two Myanmar army deserters testify atrocities against Rohingya refugees

Two Myanmar army deserters testify atrocities against Rohingya refugees
Pakistan faces threat of large-scale displacement due to ecological crisis

Pakistan faces threat of large-scale displacement due to ecological crisis
US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets new Taliban chief negotiator ahead of Afghan peace talks

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets new Taliban chief negotiator ahead of Afghan peace talks
China reports two new coronavirus cases, down from 10 a day earlier

China reports two new coronavirus cases, down from 10 a day earlier
Trump to announce further draw-down of US troops from Iraq

Trump to announce further draw-down of US troops from Iraq

Latest

view all