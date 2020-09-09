Can't connect right now! retry
Kangana Ranaut flays Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: 'I live or die, will expose you'

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Indian filmmaker Karan Johar over demolition of structures at her office in Mumbai.

The outspoken actress has openly challenged Karan Johar and Uddhav Thackeray, saying: ' I live or die, will expose you regardless'.

She appeared to be a real 'Queen of Jhansi ' as the outspoken lady openly challenged them, saying: "Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless"

She was also reported to have said: "Uddhav Thackeray, tujhe kya lagta hai? (what do you think?) That you colluded along with the film mafia, demolished my home and took revenge on me? My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow."

"This is the wheel of time, remember, it never stays the same," warned the 33-year-old actor.

The Bombay High Court has reportedly ordered a stop to the demolition and served notice to the BMC, which is controlled by the Chief Minister's Shiv Sena.

Kangana's fight with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena started over her criticism of the Mumbai police and state government's handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and her comment that she didn't feel safe in the city anymore.

