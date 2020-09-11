Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Sep 11 2020
By
AFP

Beijing, New Delhi agree to 'disengage' at Ladakh

By
AFP

Friday Sep 11, 2020

Nuclear-armed neighbours accused each other this week of firing shots across the flashpoint border — intensifying a months-long standoff that has already claimed at least 20 lives. Photo: File

BEIJING: New Delhi and Beijing have agreed to "disengage as soon as possible" after troops from both the countries engaged in a series of clashes in the disputed Ladakh region, said joint statement.

The nuclear-armed neighbours accused each other this week of firing shots across the flashpoint border — intensifying a months-long standoff that has already claimed at least 20 lives.

Tens of thousands of troops from both sides have been deployed to the border, which sits at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres (13,500 feet).

After a meeting on Thursday between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Moscow, a joint statement said the two sides had agreed to de-escalate.

"(The) border defense forces of both countries should continue dialogue, disengage as soon as possible, maintain the necessary distance, and ease the situation on the ground," the statement said.

The two also agreed to "avoid actions that may escalate the situation".

Throughout the dispute, China and India have issued similar statements calling for restraint and to ease tensions.

The frontier between the two countries has never been properly demarcated.

The countries fought a brief border war in 1962, but officially no shots have been fired in the area since 1975 when four Indian troops were killed in an ambush.

More From World:

A timeline of the historic Afghanistan peace talks

A timeline of the historic Afghanistan peace talks
Taliban, Afghan govt to begin historic peace talks today

Taliban, Afghan govt to begin historic peace talks today

US deadly wildfires kill 16, officials fear rise in death toll

US deadly wildfires kill 16, officials fear rise in death toll
Crocodile made hostage by villagers in India for ransom

Crocodile made hostage by villagers in India for ransom
Trump announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace deal'

Trump announces Bahrain, Israel 'peace deal'
French PM says coronavirus crisis 'worsening', aims to avoid lockdown

French PM says coronavirus crisis 'worsening', aims to avoid lockdown
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made to ‘wipe hands’ of royal family fast: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made to ‘wipe hands’ of royal family fast: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be uber strict with future engagements

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be uber strict with future engagements
Prince Charles dubbed the ‘most pampered prince’ following a rare discovery

Prince Charles dubbed the ‘most pampered prince’ following a rare discovery
New restrictions imposed on parts of Israel as second wave hits Arabs with full force

New restrictions imposed on parts of Israel as second wave hits Arabs with full force
Beirut public angered after fire erupts in port one month after deadly explosion

Beirut public angered after fire erupts in port one month after deadly explosion

Microsoft says hackers from Russia, China targeting US elections

Microsoft says hackers from Russia, China targeting US elections

Latest

view all