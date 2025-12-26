 
Dubai prepares for unprecedented New Year's Eve celebration

Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall prepare for coordinated fireworks and light displays

Sibt-e-Arif
December 26, 2025

Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall prepare for coordinated fireworks and light displays ahead of New Years Eve. — Screengrab via X/@mohamed_alabbar
DUBAI: Preparations for the highly anticipated New Year’s Eve celebration in Dubai are in full swing, with plans for an extraordinary display to mark the arrival of 2026.

The spotlight will once again fall on the iconic Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, where preparations for an awe-inspiring fireworks show are already underway.

In a sign of the scale of the event, Dubai Mall is also getting ready to dazzle with a spectacular light display, set to complement the grand fireworks at the Burj Khalifa.

Mohammed Al Abbar, the Emirati businessman whose construction company built the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, and the iconic Dubai Mall, is personally supervising the preparations for this year’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

Al Abbar shared a behind-the-scenes video on the social media platform X, offering a glimpse into the monumental efforts underway ahead of the grand event.


