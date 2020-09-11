Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Engin Altan’s wife Neslisah treats fans with cute photos of daughter Alara

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 11, 2020

Engin Altan’s wife Neslisah treats fans with cute photos of daughter Alara

Neslisah Alkoclar, the wife of famed Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan on Thursday shared sweet photos of herself with two-year-old daughter Alara and the pictures have won the hearts of 'Ertugrul' fans.

Taking to Instagram, Neslisah posted the pictures with Turkish language caption.

Alara, who turned two on August 17, could be seen enjoying swing with mother Neslisah.

Neslisah can be seen all smiling in the adorable photo.

The endearing post has won the hearts of fans and the photo has taken the internet by storm.

Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the titular role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife Neslisah celebrated the second birthday of their daughter Alara in August and shared sweet photos from the birthday party.

Engin Altan also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted a sweet photo of himself with daughter and wrote, “Happy birthday my baby girl... 2 years.”

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet

Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet
Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’

Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’
Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'
Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard
Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’
Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son

Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son
Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’
Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?

Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?
Queen Elizabeth forced to spend time apart from Kate Middleton's kids

Queen Elizabeth forced to spend time apart from Kate Middleton's kids

Latest

view all