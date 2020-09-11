Engin Altan’s wife Neslisah treats fans with cute photos of daughter Alara

Neslisah Alkoclar, the wife of famed Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan on Thursday shared sweet photos of herself with two-year-old daughter Alara and the pictures have won the hearts of 'Ertugrul' fans.



Taking to Instagram, Neslisah posted the pictures with Turkish language caption.

Alara, who turned two on August 17, could be seen enjoying swing with mother Neslisah.



Neslisah can be seen all smiling in the adorable photo.

The endearing post has won the hearts of fans and the photo has taken the internet by storm.

Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the titular role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, and his wife Neslisah celebrated the second birthday of their daughter Alara in August and shared sweet photos from the birthday party.

Engin Altan also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted a sweet photo of himself with daughter and wrote, “Happy birthday my baby girl... 2 years.”

