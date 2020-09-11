Selena Gomez opens up on anxiety episodes and self reflection in quarantine

Due to COVID-19, many of those with mental illnesses, in self-isolation, suffered extensively and Selena Gomez is no exception to that rule.

Throughout her time in self-isolation, the singer felt an amounting sense of anxiety weighing on her shoulders. It was only in the latter half of the year that Gomez began seeing this experience for the learning goldmine that it is.

The singer admits to having had learned a large deal about her own self during the major brunt of this quarantine. During her interview with Variety, Gomez dubbed this time period to be, “definitely the most time I’ve spent on my own probably since I was 16.”

The singer went on to tell the media outlet, “At first it was super uncomfortable, more so because of the anxiety I was carrying because of everything that is happening. I also feel like I got the opportunity to learn a lot about my country in ways that I never have before.”

She also concluded by saying, “I feel like I’ve gained a sense of knowledge and a sense of feeling good about saying what I’m saying, and I feel good about what I’m standing by, and I’m not going to let other opinions conduct what I feel personally.”