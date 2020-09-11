Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez opens up on anxiety episodes and self reflection in quarantine

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 11, 2020

Selena Gomez opens up on anxiety episodes and self reflection in quarantine

Due to COVID-19, many of those with mental illnesses, in self-isolation, suffered extensively and Selena Gomez is no exception to that rule.

Throughout her time in self-isolation, the singer felt an amounting sense of anxiety weighing on her shoulders. It was only in the latter half of the year that Gomez began seeing this experience for the learning goldmine that it is.

The singer admits to having had learned a large deal about her own self during the major brunt of this quarantine. During her interview with Variety, Gomez dubbed this time period to be, “definitely the most time I’ve spent on my own probably since I was 16.”

The singer went on to tell the media outlet, “At first it was super uncomfortable, more so because of the anxiety I was carrying because of everything that is happening. I also feel like I got the opportunity to learn a lot about my country in ways that I never have before.”

She also concluded by saying, “I feel like I’ve gained a sense of knowledge and a sense of feeling good about saying what I’m saying, and I feel good about what I’m standing by, and I’m not going to let other opinions conduct what I feel personally.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles
Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet

Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet
Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’

Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’
Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'
Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard
Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’
Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son

Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son
Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’
Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?

Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?

Latest

view all