Prince Charles dubbed the ‘most pampered prince’ following a rare discovery

For those who find Queen Elizabeth’s wardrobe rules to be strict would be shocked to find out that Prince Charles’s staff has dubbed him to be ‘the most pampered prince’ due to his outrageous and flamboyant wardrobe demands.

The prince reportedly makes it a priority to have his pajamas and shoe laces pressed each morning without exception. He is also known to have extravagant and ‘specific’ orders, all of which his butlers must adhere to.

In the book, Not in Front of the Corgis: Secrets of Life Behind the Royal Curtains written by Brian Hoey, the royal biographer goes into details about the prince’s daily demands.

The writer claims that not only has the prince, not once picked up clothes after himself he also has three alternating valets who take care of his clothes for him.

If the prince has several royal engagements back to back, his valets must house several ties in his car so the prince can change on the go.

Not only that, Prince Charles is very strict about his clothes never touching the washing machines. His staff is required to do all of his washing by hand and this rule is strictly followed up upon.

According to an extract from the book, “The Prince of Wales, he doesn’t lift a thing. He gets up in the morning, his bathrobe is there waiting for him; he walks into the bathroom, the bath is drawn for him already. Even when he gets out of the bath, the towel is folded in a special way so he just has to sit in it and wrap it around himself.”

“Then he goes into his dressing room, his clothes are laid out for him ‒ even his socks, left and right, are in exactly the right spot.”

One former butler who worked for the prince also notes that the prince’s bath towels were also something which needed to be placed a particular way at all times.

“His underwear is folded in a certain way and his bath towel has to be placed in a certain fashion. When it comes to bathing, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, the water temperature has to be just tepid, and only half full. And if anyone gets anything wrong everybody is scolded.”

The writer also went on to say that the prince “has grown up in such a privileged lifestyle that he doesn’t have the mechanics to choose for himself anymore.” So much so that “absolutely everything is done for him.”

That is not all either, even the amount of toothpaste that needs to come out while brushing is heavily monitored, “Charles has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning.”