KP marble quarry collapse killed 25, official says as rescue work concludes

Rescue workers stand beside a wreckage of a damaged truck as they search for survivors after a collapse at a marble quarry in Ziarat area of Mohmand, Pakistan September 8, 2020. — Reuters/Files

The collapse at the marble quarry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mohmand district has killed 25, the director general of Rescue 1122 said after recovery operations came to an end on Friday.

A huge boulder fell on labourers working overnight on Monday, District Police Officer Mohmand Tariq Habib had said.

Pakistan's mines have a reputation for poor safety standards. Dozens of miners are killed each year in different safety-related incidents.

At least 10 workers were killed in a rockslide at a marble quarry in the northwestern district of Buner in February. Thirty workers were killed in explosions at two coal mines in the southwestern city of Quetta in 2018.

Fawad calls for implementation of labour laws

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had pointed out that working conditions were very poor for such labourers.



The minister urged the provincial government to implement labour laws in the province and hoped that KP government will stand with the families of the deceased.

Umar calls for thorough investigation

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had called for a thorough investigation of the incident and stressed that the people responsible should be held accountable.

"Tragic death of 21 workers in Ziarat mines in Mohmand district, due to collapse of mines. Clearly either the safety rules are inadequate or violation of safety protocols was taking place. In either case, the investigation must be carried out and those responsible held to account," the minister wrote.