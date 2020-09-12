Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth forced to spend time apart from Kate Middleton's kids

Queen Elizabeth cannot meet her great-granchildren, Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids, on the orders of the UK government. 

As per the strictly-laid guidelines, the monarch has been barred from meeting Kate and William's little ones to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Queen can no longer meet her great-grandchildren as people in England have been restricted to convene in groups larger than six from next Monday.

This means that Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth cannot visit the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their kids anytime soon.

Royal expert Chris Ship said, "The Scottish Government said today, just as the English Government said the other day, they are limiting gatherings to a maximum of six people.

"We basically worked out that the Queen and Prince Philip cannot go and visit William and Kate and all their children because that would make seven.

"William and Kate have three kids, and then the Queen and Philip make seven.

The expert went on to add that although most of the royals have returned back to their duties, some precautionary measures still have to be taken.

"These kind of things are suddenly more difficult and the Royal Family has to lead by example. So gatherings of more than six just is not going to happen," Ship said.

