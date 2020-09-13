Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 13 2020
Princess Charlotte to uphold age old prestigious title after Prince William ascends the throne

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Prince George’s younger sister Princess Charlotte will reportedly be granted one of the most coveted royal titles, in the history of the royal family right after her father, Prince William ascends the throne.

For now the young princess goes by the title Her Royal Highness (HRH) Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, similar to that of her two brothers. However, in time, as Prince George will be gifted a plethora of titles over the course of his life, his sister, being the only female heir, will be in line for her own coveted title.

In an effort to reiterate the prestigious heritage of the coveted title, a past update by the royal family’s official Twitter account explained, "HRH The Princess Anne was named The Princess Royal, a title traditionally bestowed upon the eldest daughter of The Sovereign, in 1987. HRH is the seventh Princess Royal, following Princess Mary, the only daughter of King George V."

Not every woman in the royal lineage was awarded the chance to become Princess Royal either; the Queen never upheld the title as her aunt Princess Mary was in possession of it at that time her father was still alive.

Thus if Princess Anne is still alive by the time Prince William ascends the throne, his daughter will not be able to receive the title.

Even this coveted title is not something automatically passed down among royal women with ease, it needs to be bestowed actively by the reigning monarch at the time and can given at any time during Princess Charlotte’s life.

When the young princess might be able to possess this title is still not clear either, her parents might decide to wait until she marries.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe believes, “At the very least, Wills and Kate are likely to wait until after Charlotte marries before giving her the title."

