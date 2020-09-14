Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

The news about Prince Andrew getting brutally snubbed by the British royal family has been circulating all over the internet.

And while the Duke of York has been barred from all future events of the family, there is one person who isn’t taking the decision too well: Prince Philip.

The disgraced royal family member will also be excluded from the 100th birthday celebration of the Duke of Edinburgh, something that has left Philip rather shaken.

Author of Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace, Nigel Cawthorne said Philip would have been “displeased” about his son getting “airbrushed” as he is quite “proud” of his son and is also “fond” of him.

"The decision to cut down Prince Andrew's role in the planned celebrations for his 100th birthday is one of the toughest decisions Prince Philip will have had to make in his life,” he said.

“He is extremely fond and very proud of his son and he will given in to the media pressure with great displeasure,” added Nigel.

“But he knows that Andrew's name is poison currently and that the survival of the monarchy requires that Buckingham Palace backs away from his son.”

“It will have been an enormous blow and will undoubtedly take some of the shine off of the celebrations when they happen next year for Philip not to have Andrew by his side,” he went on to say.

“It is a poignant moment and the loss of Prince Andrew's HRH title is highly likely merely a matter of time now,” he added.