Dr Faisal Sultan affirms to ensure timely availability of COVID-19 vaccine

The SAPM on health maintains that the vaccine will be made available after it is internationally approved and complies with global standards of safety and efficacy. Photo: Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan affirmed on Monday to ensure timely availability of the coronavirus vaccine – after it is internationally approved and complies with global standards of safety and efficacy.

The health advisor said this while speaking at a national consultation meeting on the COVID-19 vaccine organised by the Health and Population Think Tank (HPTT), Health Services Academy.

Read more: SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan warns against carelessness towards COVID-19 SOPs

Experts from the Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation and the Food and Drug Administration Authority provided technical insight into the latest COVID-19 developments and regulatory frameworks.

The participants were briefed on the political perspectives surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine and its international standing, whereas, regulatory framework and practices were also discussed to comply with global safety standards.

A detailed discussion also took place on how the communication strategies should be shaped and developed, knowing the perception challenges of the vaccine in Pakistan and the development of a fast-track transparent system for its approval and registration.

Relevant stakeholders, the leadership of the federal and provincial health departments, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Education, National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, the pharmaceutical sector, and technical experts on infectious diseases from the National Institute of Health (NIH) and Aga Khan University and others attended the meeting.