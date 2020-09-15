Met department forecasts light rain for Karachi over next 24 hours

Partly cloudy weather is expected in the port city during the next 24 hours, while thundershowers are also expected in some parts of the city. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast light rain in the city during the next 24 hours.



According to the weather department, partly cloudy weather is expected in Karachi over the next 24 hours, with the possibility of rain in some parts of the city.

Humidity is expected to reach to 64% whereas winds can blow from the northwest and southwest directions in the city today.

