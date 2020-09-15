Can't connect right now! retry
Coronavirus: SBP allows banks to open limited number of branches on Saturdays

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

As per the central bank's directives, bank branches operating at business centres and ports will be allowed to remain open on Saturdays. — Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday allowed banks to open their selected branches for operations on Saturdays, as coronavirus cases continue to decline across the country. 

As per the central bank's directives, bank branches operating at business centres and ports will be allowed to remain open on Saturdays. 

Previously, the SBP had ordered all banks to remain closed on Saturdays owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. 

However, as cases of the virus have declined and normal business, trade and educational activities resumed across the country this month, the SBP has allowed banks to open their selected branches on Saturdays. 

All branches that open on Saturdays will have to abide by the coronavirus safety protocols and health guidelines issued by the SBP. 

