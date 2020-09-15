Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

The United Nations has enlisted Pakistani activist and the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, multi-Grammy winner Beyoncéa and other celebrities for a film on global issues.

The UN said the film sets out the actions needed to build a better world as the coronavirus pandemic threatens global progress to end extreme poverty, achieve gender equality, promote human rights, tackle injustice and address climate change.

"The film will take audiences on a dynamic exploration of the times we live in, the multiple tipping points our planet faces, and the interventions that could transform our world over the next 10 years," said the United Nations.

The 30-minute film entitled "Nations United: Urgent Solutions for Urgent Times" is set for broadcast globally, and will premiere on the UN YouTube channel on September 19, the UN announced Monday.

It features a performance from multi-Grammy winner Beyoncé, singer Burna Boy, as well as appearances by education campaigner and UN Messenger of Peace Malala Yousafzai, UN goodwill ambassadors actor Don Cheadle and actress Michelle Yeoh, and UNESCO special peace envoy Forest Whitaker.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed will also appear in the film. UN said Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts will host a radio broadcast and podcast version of the show.

More From Entertainment:

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to reach in Pakistan today

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to reach in Pakistan today
Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit

Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday
Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik
Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate

Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate
Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations
Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute
Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer

Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer
Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'

Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'
Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest

Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest
Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan

Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan
Pink praises therapy as she dubs her marriage ‘awful and wonderful’

Pink praises therapy as she dubs her marriage ‘awful and wonderful’

Latest

view all