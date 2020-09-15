Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Gen Bajwa meets martyred army officer Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid's family

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Gen Bajwa meets Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid Shaheed's family in Rawalpindi. Photo: ISPR Twitter screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the family of martyred army officer Lt Nasir Hussain Khalid on Tuesday to pay tribute to his bravery and service to the nation. 

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa "acknowledged resolve of the shaheed’s family and paid tribute to the brave officer" during the meeting. 

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, visited family of Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid Slehria Shaheed, at Rawalpindi today. COAS prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha. COAS acknowledged resolve of shaheed’s family and paid tribute to the brave officer for laying [his] life in the line of duty defending the motherland," tweeted the ISPR. 

“No threat can deter resolve of a Nation which is united, resilient and honours its heroes”. 

Lt Nasir was martyred earlier this month during an IED explosion in North Waziristan. He was laid to rest at the K.H. Khurshid Football Stadium. 

His funeral prayers were attended by a large number of people that also  included AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider. 

