Prince Harry, Meghan Markle among 'Time's most influential people' of 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be featured in the prestigious 'Time's 100 most influential people in 2020' list.



The list will televised on broadcast TV (ABC channel) for the first time ever this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear on the list alongside eminent celebrities like Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, Kumail Nanjiani and John Legend, just to name a few.

The special list will be revealed including all of 100 influential people in what ABC calls "an entertainment-filled inside look at the leaders, creators and everyday heroes comprising the 2020 list ahead of its TIME print debut."

"In a year in which we are unfortunately unable to convene the TIME100 community together in person, we are excited to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the members of this year's list with a brand-new experience on ABC that will allow more people to participate than ever before," TIME studios president Ian Orefice said in a statement.

ABC's senior vice president of alternative series, specials, and late night, said that the network is "elated" to bring the list to primetime for the first time.

"Amidst this unprecedented year, we hope that viewers at home will not only be entertained but feel inspired by the impact that the honorees of the 2020 TIME100 list have made on the world," he said.

The list will air on Tuesday, September 22, and will also have riveting performances from Halsey, Jennifer Hudson and The Weeknd.