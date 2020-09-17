Karachi development: Committee formed to manage PM Imran's Rs1.1tr special package

A representative each of the Pakistan Army’s V Corps, the National Disaster Management Authority, and the federal government, as well as the city administrator, Karachi Commissioner, local government secretary, and the transport and mass transit secretary would also be on the PCIC as its members. Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: A 10-member committee has been notified under the chairpersonship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to manage the affairs of a special Rs1.1-trillion development package announced recently by Prime Minister Imran Khan, The News reported on Thursday.

According to a notification dated September 15, the chairperson of the Sindh Planning and Development Department's Board and the provincial chief secretary would be the Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee's (PCIC) secretary and member, respectively.

A representative each of the Pakistan Army’s V Corps, the National Disaster Management Authority, and the federal government, as well as the city administrator, Karachi Commissioner, local government secretary, and the transport and mass transit secretary, would also be on the PCIC as its members.

The primary goal of the committee is to plan the development projects that are set to be implemented by the respective government authorities under the provincial chief executive's supervision. It would also offer a platform to resolve any challenges and serve as a coordination forum.

The PCIC would further ensure that timelines are heeded and, in case of a change in plans related to Karachi's development projects, regular adjustments are made.

In addition, it would maintain records of all projects, take action to ensure due diligence and quality control, monitor development work of executing organisations, facilitate synergy between public and private sectors, recommend changes in organisation and executing agencies for effective progress of work, conduct projections of on-ground development through the media, closely coordinate with law enforcement agencies to ensure their availability, whenever required, for the smooth progress of projects, and carry out liaison with the relevant departments for the priority of work and dispute of resolutions, among other goals.

The committee would meet at least once a fortnight for a progress review and to discuss future plans regarding Karachi's development.

As per the notification, the chief secretary asked all relevant agencies and institutions should immediately nominate their representatives for the PCIC and ordered officials to assist the committee as and when required.

During the announcement of the Rs1.1-trillion development package for Karachi on September 5, PM Imran Khan had said a PCIC — comprising relevant stakeholders — would be formed to clear any obstacles and ensure timely implementation of all development projects.

Different land-owning agencies were operating in Karachi, the premier had acknowledged, noting that it had been difficult to work for the city’s development under a unified strategy.

The PCIC would ensure that the federal and Sindh governments were able to work for the development of the city without any issue of jurisdiction or land control, he had said.